Urban League Hosts a Virtual Event to Discuss Early Education

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:

As advocates and providers of Early Childhood Education, the Urban League of Louisiana and The Education Trust are hosting a second Education Tele-Town Hall “Early Childhood Education: Taking Care of the Caretakers” on Tuesday, June 9th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here to register.

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector has experienced significant and unique challenges dealing with and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of advocating for increased funding and access, childcare centers and organizations that support them now face difficult questions about re-opening, the status of funding, and whether ECE programs will be able to sustain after months of being closed.

Hear directly from ECE leaders, advocates, parents and centers about these issues, what needs to be considered to maintain high quality ECE options, and how other sectors will be impacted by what happens next in Early Childhood Education.