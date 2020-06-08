Urban League Hosts a Virtual Event to Discuss Early Education
NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:
As advocates and providers of Early Childhood Education, the Urban League of Louisiana and The Education Trust are hosting a second Education Tele-Town Hall “Early Childhood Education: Taking Care of the Caretakers” on Tuesday, June 9th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Click here to register.
The Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector has experienced significant and unique challenges dealing with and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of advocating for increased funding and access, childcare centers and organizations that support them now face difficult questions about re-opening, the status of funding, and whether ECE programs will be able to sustain after months of being closed.
Hear directly from ECE leaders, advocates, parents and centers about these issues, what needs to be considered to maintain high quality ECE options, and how other sectors will be impacted by what happens next in Early Childhood Education.
- Belencia Breaux, Director, Clarence L. Barney Head Start Center, Urban League of Louisiana
- Kenny Francis, Director, Child Advocacy and Policy Center, Agenda for Children
- Thelma French, President and CEO, Total Community Action
- Carrie Gillispie, Senior Analyst, P-12 Policy, The Education Trust
- LaTara Hart, Pat’s Playhouse and Learning Center, Shreveport
- Judy Reese Morse, President and CEO, Urban League of Louisiana
- Calandra Robinson, The Learning Tree Academy, Baton Rouge
- Keisha Smith, State Director of Louisiana, Education Trust
- Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., Executive Director, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
- Moderated by Takema Robinson, Founder and CEO, Converge