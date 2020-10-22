Urban League Hosting Veterans Career Expo

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana’s Office of Workforce Development is hosting a Veterans Virtual Career and Resource Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to connect military veteran job seekers to job openings in essential industries.

The virtual career fair will feature employers that represent an array of industries. Employment categories include administrative, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, management, technology and transportation.

Hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to register.