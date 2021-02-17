Urban League, Black Caucus Co-Host Empowerment and Policy Conference

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus will co-host the annual Empowerment and Policy Conference on Feb. 26-27 via the Zoom video conferencing platform. This year’s event is titled “From Disparity to Parity: Examining the Social Determinants Impacting African American Health.”

Continuing the conversation from the tele-town hall series in April 2020, this session will focus on the social determinants of health that were magnified by the data and experience of the African American community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to register.

The statewide event is designed to examine systems, influence policy decisions and enact changes that will positively impact the African American and other communities. Topics will include economic opportunity, health equity, criminal justice reform, voter education, education equity and more.

The conference is FREE to attend, but space will be limited.