Urban League Accepting Applications for Program in Terrebonne

NEW ORLEANS — From the Urban League of Louisiana:

The Urban League, in partnership with Capital One, will host its sixth cohort of Scale Up! Louisiana. This cohort is designated for small businesses in Terrebonne parish.

Scale Up! Louisiana is a statewide entrepreneurial education intensive hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation. The program provides early-stage entrepreneurs with the education and resources that are critical to creating a scalable and profitable business. This is a transition program that guides existing, early-stage small business owners towards becoming high-growth, sustainable ventures.

This modular program will be delivered in-person 9, 6-hour sessions, and 5 pre-recorded web sessions adhering to CDC, state, and city guidelines. Participants will receive technical assistance and other support services throughout the program.

Scale Up! Louisiana Cohort 6 is sponsored by Capital One, AARP, and Louisiana Economic Development.

Interested entrepreneurs must apply for the Scale Up! Louisiana program. The application deadline is Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 5:00p.m. CST and must be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ce93m.