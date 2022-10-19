Uptown Commercial Historic Development Now Complete

NEW ORLEANS – The mixed-use redevelopment of the former theater at 1733 Constantinople Street has reached completion along the Baronne Street corridor in Uptown New Orleans.

The 11,600-square-foot, two-story building is across the street from Martin Wine Cellar and features four commercial tenants: Deveney, a marketing agency, Zee’s Pizzeria, Lucy Boone Ice Cream (opening soon) and Sol Cura (coming soon), a hair and skincare shop. The building is near Beth Biundo Sweets and walking distance from two nearby and noteworthy hotel renovations: the Chloe and Columns.

The revitalized building offers commercial spaces on the ground floor and four residential units on the second floor.

“Assisting the owners of this building with their vision for the redevelopment and helping to bring it to life was such a rewarding project,” said Genevieve Douglass, the leasing agent for SVN | Urban Properties, which listed the retail units in the development. “We wanted to provide a mix of public-facing businesses to drive traffic to the block and cater to the neighborhood residents. It was a great opportunity to showcase a revered marketing leader and give three other outstanding local businesses their first brick and mortar locations and a storefront for their patrons to visit.”

Local architecture firm Cicada and Perrier Esquerré Contractors worked together to bring the property back to life after it was out of commerce for more than a decade.

“Part of our agency’s culture and history is restoring deteriorated historic property (starting in the Garden District 25 years ago, then the Faubourg Marigny, then Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District) and contributing to the economic strength of its neighborhood,” said John Deveney, president of Deveney. “Deveney is proud to contribute to the incredible renaissance of the Baronne Commercial District in the Milan neighborhood of New Orleans. Embracing the remnants of memories past has made for an inspiring workspace that cultivates creativity and collaboration.”