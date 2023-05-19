Uptown Allergy & Asthma Relocates to 2620 Jena Street

Dr. Reena Mehta (photo by Charles Neyrey of M2 Studio)

NEW ORLEANS — Uptown Allergy & Asthma, led by Dr. Reena Mehta, has relocated to a new facility at 2620 Jena Street.

Mehta purchased a free-standing commercial building, then worked with New Orleans-based M2 Studio and Veltco’s Keith Vodanovich to transform the ground floor suite into a medical facility. Upstairs has been retrofitted for use as commercial rental property.

Mehta has been practicing for more than 10 years and started her own business four years ago. She focuses on all allergic and immunologic disorders, with an interest in food and drug allergies, asthma and environmental allergies She is the president of the Louisiana Society of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

“I am excited to be able to treat my patients with the highest standard of care in this modern facility,” she said.

The new practice is one block from Freret Street and Napoleon Avenue and located in between Ochsner Baptist buildings. The building’s second floor is available for lease. It has approximately 3,330 rentable square feet, elevator access, private offices/rooms, open areas, private restrooms, a shower and a kitchen.

Austin Lavin of Corporate Realty has been engaged by Dr. Mehta to market the space.

“This building provides a unique opportunity to have a practice with parking in an easily accessible part of Uptown New Orleans,” Lavin said.