Upcoming Events: ‘Bubbles and Bubbly,’ Crawfish and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Here are some upcoming business events of note:

The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter will host its Bubbles and Bubbly fundraiser on Saturday, May 15 at the Peristyle in City Park.

The Jefferson Chamber will host its 23rd annual crawfish boil on Friday, May 21 at 3421 N. Causeway Blvd.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host a Restaurant Revitalization Fund webinar on Wednesday, May 26.

The Cardiovascular Horizons Conference will be June 1-4 at the Roosevelt Hotel.

The 13th annual ACG Louisiana Awards will be Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Roosevelt Hotel.