UNO’s Innovation Academy Trains for High-Growth Fields

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans is accepting applications to its Innovation Academy, an immersive education and apprenticeship program in high-growth fields. Students will be taught by practitioner-instructors and placed in work-based apprenticeships to enhance their learning. The goal is for every Innovation Academy student to leave the program with skills and experience that lead to employment in their chosen industry.

“The UNO Innovation Academy will play a crucial role in ensuring that a strong workforce pipeline is available for New Orleans’ burgeoning digital media and technology sector,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “We applaud UNO’s leadership in creating a program that will help students earn and companies grow.”

“Creating the space for collaboration between the business community and our colleges and universities is a crucial component of NOLABA’s work,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “Each day, businesses, large and small, say that talent development and employee skill attainment are primary barriers to additional growth and expansion. UNO is leading the way in helping businesses ensure that more New Orleanians have the skills that businesses are demanding. The Innovation Academy program creates another strong asset within our city to equip more residents to ultimately create the companies of the future.”

The Innovation Academy is funded in part by a $25 million statewide higher education investment, which Louisiana Economic Development provided in support of the DXC Technology project in New Orleans.

“LED is proud to join our partners in adding the Innovation Academy as a new and dynamic workforce resource at UNO,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson. “By providing this opportunity for students to train and then master high-demand IT skills, such as analytics, digital quality assurance and cybersecurity, the Innovation Academy is preparing students for great careers here in Louisiana. Thanks to this collaboration with UNO, LED is building on our vision to make Louisiana a leading digital development and career destination for America’s mission-critical IT workforce.”

The application deadline for spring courses is April 8. For more information, click here. Additional courses will be added in the summer and fall.