UNO’s Dena Freeman-Patton Named Chair of NCAA Committee

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer Dena Freeman-Patton (left) was recently appointed chair of the NCAA’s Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee (MOIC), a year-long designation.

“It has been extremely rewarding to serve on the MOIC Committee for the past three years with wonderful colleagues from all divisions,” said Freeman-Patton. “I look forward to serving the association as Chair starting in September 2020, during my final year. We will continue the momentum of the ADID legislation and work to make collegiate athletics a more inclusive environment for our student-athletes.”

Director of Athletics Tim Duncan echoed Freeman-Patton’s excitement.

“Dena Freeman-Patton is a transcendent leader within Intercollegiate Athletics and we are very fortunate that she is a member of #NOLAsTeam. She has been recognized for her impactful leadership numerous times, including this most recent appointment as chair of the NCAA’s Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee. She was an integral member of the committee that recently authored groundbreaking legislation, which led to all NCAA member institutions having to name an Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee by August 1, 2020. I am extremely proud of her, her many accomplishments, and look forward to seeing the results of her term as the Chair of the MOIC Committee.”

Freeman-Patton is in her first season on the Lakefront and is an executive staff member, overseeing facilities, capital projects, equipment, and sports medicine while also serving as the sport administrator for men’s basketball, beach volleyball and indoor volleyball. Named 2018 Administrator of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports (WLCS), she is also actively involved with the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and the Emerging Administrators Academy.