UNO Surveys Likely Voters
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center (SRC) conducted a live interviewer telephone survey of 605 likely voters in Orleans Parish.
Click here to see the complete report, but the key takeaways are:
- Mayor Cantrell enjoys a relatively high approval rating that is nearly double her disapproval rating.
- Helena Moreno enjoys a substantial lead over Kenneth Cutno in the Division 1 at-large City Council race.
- JP Morrell is leading Kristin Palmer in the Division 2 at-large City Council race, but a plurality of respondents say they are undecided on which candidate they support.
- Crime was mentioned as the biggest problem facing the parish by an overwhelming margin.