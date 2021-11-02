UNO Surveys Likely Voters

Newly elected New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, center, is greeted by supporters as she dances in a second-line parade after her inauguration in New Orleans, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center (SRC) conducted a live interviewer telephone survey of 605 likely voters in Orleans Parish.

Click here to see the complete report, but the key takeaways are:

Mayor Cantrell enjoys a relatively high approval rating that is nearly double her disapproval rating.

Helena Moreno enjoys a substantial lead over Kenneth Cutno in the Division 1 at-large City Council race.

JP Morrell is leading Kristin Palmer in the Division 2 at-large City Council race, but a plurality of respondents say they are undecided on which candidate they support.

Crime was mentioned as the biggest problem facing the parish by an overwhelming margin.

