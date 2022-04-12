UNO Survey Shows Low Job Approval for Gov. Edwards, Sen. Kennedy

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center conducted a live interviewer telephone survey of 325 registered voters in Louisiana. Respondents were asked to rate the job performances of Governor John Bel Edwards and the state’s two US Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

Respondents were randomly selected for the sample from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s voter file and the survey response rate was 7%. UNO released the results of the survey, noting that the sample size yields a margin of error of +/- 5.4% with 95% confidence.

The results are as follows:

Less than 40% of respondents approve of Governor Edwards’ job performance.

One-third of registered voters in the state gave Senator John Kennedy a positive job approval rating.

One-third of respondents disapprove of the job performance of Senator Bill Cassidy

Click here to view the full survey.