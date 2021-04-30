UNO Survey: Majority of La. Voters Support Recreational Marijuana

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center conducted a statewide survey asking Louisiana registered voters whether they favored or opposed the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. The results of the survey show that a majority of Louisiana registered voters (55%) approve of the idea.

UNO collected data via “robocalls” to landlines and live calls to cell phones between April 26 and April 28. The 692 respondents were randomly selected from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s voter file.

Some of the key findings:

A majority of registered voters support legalization of recreational marijuana.



Opinions on legalization are polarized along party lines.



Attitudes toward legalization are influenced by age and race.



Respondents are evenly divided on whether returning college students should be required to receive a COVID vaccination.



Respondents are split along race, age, household income on vaccinating college students.



Democrats and Republicans are highly polarized on covid vaccinations.

Click here to read the entire report.