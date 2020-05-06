UNO Research and Technology Foundation Names Conwell President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Research and Technology Foundation has selected Rebecca Conwell as its new president and CEO. Conwell assumed the role on May 1.

Conwell most recently served as the executive director of the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation. She previously led economic development for the City of New Orleans the last three years of Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration.

“Rebecca is a recognized leader in government and community relations with extensive experience in higher education and public-private partnerships,” said Arnold Kirschman, chairman of the UNO Research and Technology Foundation Board. “The focus of the Research and Technology Park is to create collaborations between UNO and tenants and to serve both as an incubator for up-and-coming businesses and a favorable environment for established businesses. We look forward to supporting Rebecca as she pursues these objectives.”

The UNO Research and Technology Foundation was founded to support the mission of the University including research, scholarship, commercialization activities, and management and development of the 800,000 square-foot UNO Research and Technology Park. The 30-acre park is located adjacent to the UNO campus along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

“I feel like I am coming home,” Conwell said. “The University of New Orleans and the UNO Research and Technology Park are among the region’s greatest assets. I look forward to working with our stakeholders and community partners to leverage these resources to further develop the economy of greater New Orleans and the educational experiences for students.”

The UNO Research and Technology Park generates an annual economic impact of approximately $1 billion for the city and region. It is home to the U.S. Navy, Hancock Whitney Bank, Eurofins Scientific and other leading businesses and organizations.

“The UNO Research and Technology Park is one of the University’s closest partners,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “I’m very pleased to welcome Rebecca to her new role. She brings to the position strong leadership skills and a visionary approach to help the park reach its full potential. I look forward to working with her to capitalize on new opportunities and exploring ways we can collaborate.”