UNO Releases Poll Results on Recreational Marijuana

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The UNO Survey Research Center, under the direction of Dr. Edward Chervenak, has released the results of an April 2022 survey on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Louisiana.

Registered voters were randomly selected for the sample from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s voter file. The live interviewer telephone survey was conducted from Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1.

The results were as follows:

Almost sixty percent of registered voters support legalization of recreational marijuana.

marijuana. Attitudes toward legalization are influenced by age.

Registered Democrats strongly favor legalization while Republicans are evenly split in their opinion.

To view the full results, visit: Studies | The University of New Orleans (uno.edu).