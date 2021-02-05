UNO President Named NCAA Champion of Diversity and Inclusion

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans President John Nicklow is one of five individuals recognized as Champions of Diversity and Inclusion by the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee. The honorees are selected for their work in supporting ethnic minorities and other underrepresented groups and individuals.

The honor was created in 2015 to recognize those who have a commitment to advocating for and advancing others in inclusive efforts around athletics. In addition to Nicklow, the other honorees are Tommy Amaker, Harvard men’s basketball coach; Jen Fry, community supporter with JenFryTalks; Allen Green, Auburn athletics director; and Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition. I am grateful to the NCAA, and I congratulate my fellow honorees,” said Nicklow. “I share this honor with members of the University of New Orleans team. This is a reflection of our campus community’s collective efforts to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are more than just something we talk about — it’s something we value and that we live each day.”