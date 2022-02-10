UNO Partners with National Coalition of 100 Black Women

UNO President John Nicklow and Lanissa Grogan Stewart, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women - Greater New Orleans Chapter

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:

The University of New Orleans has entered into a formal partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Greater New Orleans Chapter Inc. in an effort to further strengthen both organizations by providing opportunities to students, members and employees. Members of NCBW chapters work to address common issues within their communities, families and personal lives while promoting gender and racial equality.

UNO President John Nicklow and Lanissa Grogan Stewart, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Greater New Orleans Chapter, took part in a signing ceremony today on the UNO campus.

“We are extremely proud to collaborate with the local chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women,” Nicklow said. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values at our University, and we look forward to putting those values into action by working together with this well-established nonprofit organization to create synergies for the benefit of our university and our community.”

“Given that our organization’s mission is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic development, we are mindful of the need to create and foster partnerships like this,” Grogan Stewart said. “And we are honored to form this partnership with UNO.”

UNO and the NCBW-GNO will collaborate on initiatives that are directly related to their shared commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion. They will engage in equity-minded programming and activities that enhance educational access and success of students in greater New Orleans, particularly Black women. The partnership will allow the chapter to hold events on the UNO campus, and both organizations will share expertise in meeting community needs and tap into mentorship networks that benefit students, faculty, staff and chapter members.

Founded in 1970, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women has thousands of members with chapters in 25 states and the District of Columbia with the purpose of meeting the needs of its members and empowering Black women. The Greater New Orleans chapter was chartered in 1988.

Members of the Greater New Orleans Chapter implement annual programs that: provide an effective network among Black women; utilize the tools of role modeling and mentoring to provide meaningful guidance to young women; stress leadership development; make Black women a viable force in the socioeconomic and political arenas; explore and sustain new career opportunities; and recognize the historic and current achievements of Black women.