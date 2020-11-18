UNO Offers New Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity and Operations

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans is now offering a master’s degree in cybersecurity and operations. The program is designed to provide graduates with a conceptual understanding of the modern cybersecurity landscape and advanced practical skills in a broad range of areas, such as digital forensics, malware analysis, network penetration testing and defense.

The degree curriculum is flexible and offers opportunities for students with a variety of academic and work backgrounds to specialize in cybersecurity. This includes ones with non-STEM undergraduate degrees and working professionals. Relevant experience also can be used to satisfy specific academic prerequisites.

The new degree integrates with the University’s bachelor’s degree in computer science to allow students with strong academic performance to enroll in the accelerated master of science and complete both degrees in five years.

The program is part of the Department of Computer Science and is supported by the UNO Cyber Center, a research unit recognized by the Louisiana Board of Regents and NSA/DHS National Center in Cyber Defense Research.

“Graduates have a wide variety of employment choices in both private industry and government agencies; nearly every modern organization requires cybersecurity expertise,” said Mahdi Abdelguerfi, University of New Orleans computer science professor and department chair. “Career options include security analyst, malware expert, forensic investigator, penetration tester, security consultant, security architect, chief information security officer among many.”

Alumni of the department have established careers in local and international companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook, as well as banks, software companies and a variety of government contractors, Abdelguerfi said.

More information about the cybersecurity degree program is available here.