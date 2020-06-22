UNO, Loyola to Host Virtual Career and Internship Fair

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans and Loyola University New Orleans will host a joint Fall 2020 Virtual Career & Internship Fair to connect employers with students and alumni from both schools. The two schools have a combined enrollment of more than 12,000 students in a multitude of undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

The UNO and Loyola Fall 2020 Virtual Career Fair will be hosted on Handshake’s new virtual career fair platform, which will be released in late July 2020. More details will be announced soon.

This virtual event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The general registration cost is $250 but there is also a nonprofit rate available. The virtual platform will allow your organization to hold group and one-on-one sessions and participation from multiple representatives.

Click here to register or sponsor the event.





