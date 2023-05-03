UNO Creates New Concentration in Supply Chain, Operations and Logistics

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans has expanded its business degree course offerings to include a new management concentration in supply chain, operations and logistics (ScOL) aimed at meeting the demand for professionals with such expertise.

UNO’s College of Business Administration will offer this concentration within the management major. Starting in the fall, students will be able to study a conceptual ScOL foundation and its applications to various disciplines in business, nonprofits and governments in the competitive national and global economy.

Recent global developments such as COVID-19, trade issues and natural phenomena have stressed the world’s supply chains and created a need for supply chain professionals, said Dong-Jun Min, UNO marketing professor and chair of the management and marketing department.

“This specialized concentration in supply chain, operations, and logistics aims to fill the gap in undergraduate supply chain education in New Orleans and equip our students with the skills needed to contribute to an organization’s supply chain management,” Min said. “Students will learn how to address key supply chain issues through guest lectures, field tours, internships, real-world case studies and hands-on projects.”

The newly created concentration will support the university’s focus of highlighting shipping and international business, as well as Louisiana’s efforts emphasizing the role of global supply chain logistics in promoting the state’s long-term economic growth, Min said.

Students will take two required courses, supply chain management and purchasing and logistics management, and an elective course. Students earning the degree could pursue a variety of managerial careers, such as supply chain analyst, buyer/procurement manager or logistics planner.