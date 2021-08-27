UNO Canceling Friday Afternoon, Monday Classes

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans President John Nicklow said the school is canceling all classes that start at noon or later on Friday, Aug. 27. The University will also cancel classes on Monday, Aug. 30, and only essential employees should report to work.

“Forecasters expect Hurricane Ida to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday as a category 3 storm, bringing heavy rain and strong winds,” said Nicklow in a statement. “Students who live in residence halls should be prepared to shelter in place with the possibility of a power outage. We will continue to provide updates about the University’s status throughout the next several days.”