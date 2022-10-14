UNO Announces ‘Next Is Now,’ a $50M Fundraising Campaign

Photo courtesy of UNO

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:

UNO has announced the public phase of a $50 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the first in the institution’s 64-year history. The campaign, which is called “Next is Now,” aims to create an unprecedented level of investment in the university’s people, programs and facilities. UNO has already raised more than $30 million toward its goal, with another $10 million in commitments.

“We are calling the campaign Next is Now because we are boldly declaring our ambitions to bring the University of New Orleans to new heights, and we’re not waiting to do that; we are doing it now,” said President John Nicklow. “The value of a UNO degree is demonstrable and well-known throughout our city and our region. We are asking our alumni and supporters to help make that degree even more valuable by investing in the University and our students for generations to come.”

The campaign is focused on accelerating transformative change in four priority areas:

Investing in students: The University plans to make a UNO education even more accessible by reducing financial barriers for students through scholarships.

Creating bold academic programs: The University will create new and enhanced degree programs where there is high-demand for graduates.

Building for the future: The University will give students and faculty a powerful advantage by investing in the equipment, technology and state-of-the-art facilities they need to do their best work.

Cultivating our knowledge: The University will expand high-impact research and empower faculty research leaders. As the city’s only public research university, UNO researchers play a key role by creating and disseminating new knowledge.

The University is able to enter the public phase of Next is Now due to the generosity of donors who have provided lead gifts for the campaign. They include: Dr. Robert and Lori Savoie, Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger, Gary and Martha Solomon, John and Virginia Amato, Frank and Paulette Stewart and Henry Bernstein.

“The University of New Orleans has meant so much to this community for the past 64 years, it is only fitting that we continue to improve it every day,” said Gary Solomon Sr., a UNO alumnus and campaign co-chair. “The Next Is Now campaign will ensure a stronger future for not only our students, but the community as a whole. It is an honor and a privilege to play a role in solidifying UNO’s bright future.”

“The University of New Orleans has the only College of Engineering in greater New Orleans, making it invaluable to our future,” said Dr. Robert Savoie, a UNO alumnus and campaign co-chair. “An engineering degree from UNO is known to be not just an excellent value, but an excellent degree, as is evidenced by our many highly successful alumni. The vision Dr. Nicklow has presented for the University, as embodied in the Next is Now campaign, will enhance the contributions of UNO to the state of Louisiana for many more years.”

The campaign kickoff will feature a series of events the week of November 7 held in conjunction with the University’s Homecoming Week. The Distinguished Alumni Gala will take place on November 9 at the National WWII Museum’s Boeing Freedom Pavilion. That same night, a number of New Orleans landmarks will be illuminated Privateer blue, in honor of the campaign.

The homecoming men’s basketball game will be Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Prior to the game, there will be a homecoming tailgate village set up outside the Lakefront Arena. A spectacular post-game fireworks show will follow on the Lakefront.