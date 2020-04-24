UNO and Nunez Community College Sign Agreement

NEW ORLEANS – From the University of New Orleans:

Students who are not yet admitted to the University of New Orleans can take Nunez Community College courses taught on UNO’s campus before transferring to UNO under a new partnership. The student transfer agreement, called Link to Success, will expand higher education access and encourage degree completion of both associate and bachelor’s degrees, according to administrators from both institutions.

The program targets incoming freshmen and transfer students who may not yet meet UNO’s admissions requirements and are ultimately interested in transferring from Nunez into a bachelor’s degree program at UNO. Students enrolled in the program will take developmental courses and at least 24 hours of general education coursework taught by Nunez instructors on UNO’s campus. Students will also be able to take advantage of the amenities available to UNO students such as the Earl K. Long Library, the Recreation and Fitness Center, multiple dining options and campus events.

“Just because students are not immediately admissible to the University of New Orleans does not mean they need to give up on their dream of obtaining a four-year degree,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “Link to Success will ensure that students enrolled in the program can stay on track with their academic goals and seamlessly transfer into UNO once they have completed their requirements. Importantly, they will be a valued member of the UNO community before they even transfer.”

Once they have transferred to UNO, participating students will have the opportunity to complete a Certificate of General Studies, an Associate of General Studies or a Louisiana Transfer Degree through Nunez as they pursue their bachelor’s degree at UNO.

“Access to education is an integral part of our mission,” said Nunez Chancellor Tina Tinney. “Link to Success will ensure not only that we provide access, but that we offer a concrete pathway to upward mobility in programs that directly impact our regional workforce. Nunez has a legacy commitment to offering quality educational experiences. This unique opportunity will bring an enhanced level of support, service and resources to our students. We are excited to establish this program in partnership with the UNO to truly link our students to success!”

As part of the Link to Success agreement, both institutions will collaborate to facilitate student access through joint admissions, registration and academic/career counseling throughout the student’s enrollment at Nunez. The program will begin in the fall 2020 semester. For more information, email link@nunez.edu.