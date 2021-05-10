Unnamed Buyer Purchases Former Target Location in Slidell

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

NEW ORLEANS – Beau Box Commercial Real Estate announced that it has sold the former Target store location at the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airport Road in Slidell. The buyer’s identity or plans for the property have not been revealed. Target opened the store in 2003 and closed it in February of 2018 because of declining sales. The property – including a 125,000-square-foot retail building on a 12-acre parcel of land – was listed for $2 million.

