University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School Names Two Professors

METAIRIE – Two Ochsner physicians – George Chimento and Daniel Morin – have been bestowed the title of professor by the University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School.

Chimento is the department chairman of orthopedics at Ochsner Health. Morin is the director of cardiac electrophysiology research and director of cardiovascular research at Ochsner Health.

From a press release: “High-quality medical education and research is not possible without the dedicated work of those training the next generation of doctors and advancing the science of medicine. The University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School has nearly 350 physicians

who hold academic titles from The University of Queensland. However, only 28 of those physicians currently hold the title of Professor-Faculty of Medicine. The University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School is a unique four-year training, academic and clinical experience, with the final two years of clinical study completed at Ochsner.”