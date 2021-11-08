University of Holy Cross Will Match TOPS Scholarships

Photo courtesy of University of Holy Cross (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross has announced a new program to match all TOPS scholarship awards for its entire class of incoming first-year students who qualify beginning next academic year in Fall 2022. UHC will match the students’ TOPS award each year for up to four consecutive years as long as the students remain enrolled in UHC and qualify for for the program.

UHC officials estimate the new “Double Your Tops Scholarship” Program will benefit as many as 500 incoming students for the fall 2022 semester. The matching funds from the program will be applied to incoming students’ tuition and fees. Officials say it could potentially cover all tuition and fees for a large percentage of students choosing to attend UHC. The matching program is open to any student receiving the TOPS Opportunity, Performance, or Honors awards.

In addition, UHC officials announced a one-time $1,500 housing scholarship for students who sign a housing contract to live on campus in UHC’s new residence hall in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

“Louisiana students are well aware of the overwhelming success of the TOPS program that provides scholarships for students to stay in state,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely. “We want to take TOPS one step further and institute this matching program to help prospective UHC students offset even more of their financial burden associated with attending a four-year university. This program is a win-win for everyone.”

UHC recently rose to the 62nd overall ranking on U.S News and World Report’s annual list of “Regional Universities, South.” UHC is also ranked No. 16 for “Best Value Schools, South;” No. 388 for “Best Undergrad Nursing Programs, National;” and No. #136 for “Social Mobility, South.” UHC also received an honor for “Ethnic Diversity, South” in this year’s regional universities listings. In addition, UHC was also named to Newsweek’s list of “30 Most Affordable Private Colleges in the U.S.”

“UHC’s mission as set out by our founders, the Marianite sisters, more than a century ago is a strong commitment to educating the minds and hearts of our students through freedom of inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and compassionate care for all while making education available to all regardless of financial status,” said McNeely.