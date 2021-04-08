University of Holy Cross Upgrades ‘Fast-Track’ Business Program

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – University of Holy Cross said it has upgraded its accelerated business degree program for working adults. Beginning in the fall of 2021, UHC will offer online and hybrid options of the program that provides credit for current work experience toward a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in organizational management. Other changes to the program: working adults can qualify up to 15 credit hours for their work history, and the credit hours are now only $330 each.

“Traditional college business degrees can mean significant costs and time commitments for people who are juggling their current job and family responsibilities at home,” said Dr. Armine Shahoyan, the chair of UHC’s business administration department. “With the ’Fast Track’ program, anyone with college and work experience now has an opportunity to complete their business degree in about half the time of regular college course work.”

Both the hybrid and online courses last four to five weeks with one-night-a-week classes. For more information, visit http://uhcno.edu/academics/bus-admin/Organizational-Management.html or call 504-677-6570.