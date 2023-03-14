University of Holy Cross to Reduce Faculty Size

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross has announced that it will reduce the size of its faculty from 74 to 60 between now and the end of the 2026 academic year.

The personnel reduction will mostly impact faculty who teach general studies classes.

“As a result of these reductions, the University of Holy Cross is repositioning itself to more effectively address the growing demands of the workforce by aligning our academic programs to meet the needs of our community and beyond,” said Dr. Christopher Rholdon, UHC’s vice president for strategic initiatives and university advancement, in a press release. “The university was founded by the Marianites of Holy Cross on the ideals of educating both the heart and mind of our students, and we intend to continue that legacy by focusing our efforts in areas of mental health counseling, nursing, health sciences, biology, business and education.”

The school said it has 1,053 students registered for the 2023 spring semester in its 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.