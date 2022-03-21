University of Holy Cross to Host April 2 Crawfish Boil Cook-Off

Photo courtesy of University of Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS – From the University of Holy Cross:

The University of Holy Cross has announced a new, one-day Crawfish Boil Cook-off to take place Saturday, April 2 on the school’s Algiers campus. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. The inaugural mudbug cook-off contest is open to any teams in southeast Louisiana that wish to participate. Team registration is $50 and includes five entry wristbands for the team. Entry does not include crawfish to boil.

UHC has hosted crawfish boils the past few years, but officials say the new Crawfish Boil Cook-off was created to welcome members of the New Orleans community onto UHC’s Algiers campus. The crawfish cookoff is open to the public to try crawfish, corn, potatoes, sausage and more from all the competing teams, and entry is $20 prepaid and $25 at the gate. Prepay at bit.ly/uhccrawfish. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for vendors and other activities

Teams will be judged on criteria including best crawfish, best corn, best potatoes and best sausage. Winners will be announced in those categories.

“Crawfish season is a Louisiana tradition, as is the University of Holy Cross so we want to invite everyone in the community to be a part of this regional contest the first weekend of April on our beautiful spacious campus,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely. “We encourage everyone to come out to get some great crawfish, enjoy live music and have a ton of family fun.”

For more information, visit uhcno.edu/crawfish, call 504.394.7744 or email Meredith Reed at mreed@uhcno.edu.

