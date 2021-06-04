University of Holy Cross Summer Enrollment Up More than 10%

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross reports a 10.5% increase from 2020 to 2021 in student enrollment for its summer session with more students signed up this summer than since 2018. The continuing improvement with the COVID pandemic and new, innovative academic recruitment methods are to credit for the double-digit percentage rise in UHC’s summer enrollment this year.

UHC started the first of its three summer sessions May 24 with other summer sessions planned to start in late June and early July so the final summer enrollment figures could rise even further. As of June 1, 2021, UHC summer enrollment totaled 484 students compared to 438 students last summer when the university offered only online courses during the height of the pandemic lockdown. In addition, the total number of credit hours taken this summer session is up 6.4% from last summer.

“With COVID vaccination rates up and cases down, more students are coming back to school, and they want to get a jumpstart on their fall classes, but also UHC faculty and staff are working hard to employ new recruitment strategies that are attracting more students,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely III, president of the University of Holy Cross.

More than 168 courses are being offered this summer over 18 distinct subject areas such as education, food science, biology, health science, neurodiagnostic technology, psychology and mental health counseling.

For information on registering for the available summer sessions and the fall schedule, visit http://www.uhcno.edu.