University of Holy Cross Students Offering Free Tax Prep

NEW ORLEANS – From the University of Holy Cross:

Beginning Feb. 4, University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. UHC has partnered with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to offer the free tax preparation assistance throughout the tax season. The program will continue until April 15 (except on Feb. 18 and April 8).

Those qualifying for assistance should bring the following items:

Proof of Identification

Social Security Cards for the individual, their spouse, and any dependents and/or a Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration

Birth dates for the individual, their spouse, and any dependents on the tax return

Current year’s tax package (if one was received)

Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers

Interest and dividends statements from banks (Forms 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Bank routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit

Total paid to daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identification number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Identification Number)

To file taxes for a married filing jointly return, both spouses must be present.

The VITA Program offers free tax assistance to help low-to-moderate income people who need tax assistance. Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns. Most VITA sites offer free electronic filing. For more information call Lillian Grose, 504-398-2230, or go to uhcno.edu To locate the additional VITA sites, call 1-800-906-9887.

UHC also announced the formation of an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Accounting program new for the 2023-2024 school year. The university plans to host an online information session via for the new program on Tuesday, February 28 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. With the new accelerated program, students have the option of graduating in as few as 20 weeks.

For more information on this program, contact Lillian Grose, Assistant Professor at 504.398.2230 or visit uhcno.edu. The free tax assistance is offered by the UHC’s Business Department which recently upgraded its undergraduate online and hybrid Accelerated Business program, a first-of-its-kind business degree program in the region that allows working adults to receive credit for their work experience toward degree completion. Department also offers traditional undergraduate Business and Accounting, as well as graduate Accelerated Management programs. For details, visit https://uhcno.edu/academics/bus-admin/index.html.