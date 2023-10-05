University of Holy Cross Signs Transfer Agreement for Counseling Programs

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross in New Orleans and Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, Indiana have signed a transfer agreement for a minimum of five graduates from HCC’s baccalaureate program to gain guaranteed acceptance into one of three of UHC’s Master of Arts in counseling programs: clinical mental health specialization, marriage and family counseling, and school counseling.



To be eligible for the new guaranteed admission agreement, HCC students must complete an admissions application to UHC, earn an overall GPA of 3.0 or above and must present evidence of satisfactory proficiency in reading, writing and speaking the English language.



“Our counseling programs at UHC are recognized nationally as some of the best programs in not only Louisiana, but the entire country,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, president of the University of Holy Cross. “We’re connecting students with opportunities to succeed and give back to our communities by training them to serve as counselors in schools around the U.S. where they will positively impact the lives of students.”



The agreement will remain in effect until July 1, 2028. The schools will determine by July 1, 2027, if they wish to continue the agreement.



“Through this partnership with the University of Holy Cross our students will receive a robust education in counseling to be men and women with hope to bring to a world in need of healing,” said Dr. Marco Clark, president of Holy Cross College.