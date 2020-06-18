University of Holy Cross Signs New Transfer Agreement

NEW ORLEANS –The University of Holy Cross and Louisiana’s Community & Technical Colleges signed an articulation agreement guaranteeing students who complete certain associate degrees at any of the 12 schools in the LCTCS system will receive guaranteed entry to UHC’s four-year degree programs. Associate degrees included in the agreement are the Associate in Arts to Transfer, Associate of Arts, Associate of General Studies, Associate in Science for Transfer, Associate in Applied Science and other associate degrees where a transfer degree pathway has been established along with a course articulation table.

The agreement was announced and signed by UHC President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, and LCTCS System President Dr. Monty Sullivan.

“We’re excited to sign this brand new transfer agreement with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System,” said McNeely. “LCTCS serves hundreds of thousands of students in Louisiana and we want to make it as easy as possible to ensure they can continue their education and put the credits they’ve earned to a full four-year bachelor’s degree.”

“Transfer agreements such as this one with the University of Holy Cross are important for several reasons,” said Sullivan. “It ensures that our best and brightest will have a seamless onramp to earn a four-year degree at the University of Holy Cross. Regardless of where you attend college in our system, you can achieve the dream of attending a prestigious university such as Holy Cross.

Students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher to ensure guaranteed admission. Any student who receives guaranteed admission will receive junior standing at UHC. Those students who have not fully completed their associate degrees at an LCTCS college but have a minimum of 24 transferrable semester units and a minimum 2.0 GPA are still eligible to transfer their earned credits with guaranteed acceptance to UHC. Additionally, students transferring from the LCTCS system to UHC will receive priority consideration for on-campus housing in UHC’s new residence hall.

Currently, LCTCS is comprised of 12 public and technical community colleges and serves more than 130,000 students in Louisiana. Each year, more than 15,000 students transfer from LCTCS institutions to a four-year university.