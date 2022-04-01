University of Holy Cross Signs New Interstate Credit Transfer Agreement

NEW ORLEANS – From the University of Holy Cross:

In a special online ceremony, Wake Tech Community College and the University of Holy Cross (UHC) signed an articulation agreement making it possible for Wake Tech students who earn an Associate in Applied Science (AAS) in Electroneurodiagnostic Technology (EDT) to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences Curriculum for Electroencephalogram (EEG) Technologists online with UHC.

Neurodiagnostic Technology is a fast-growing field in the healthcare industry. UHC was the first university in the country to offer an accredited clinical NDT program at the bachelor’s degree level.

Neurodiagnostic Technologists utilize electronic testing equipment to record electrical activity arising from the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. They work in a wide variety of settings including hospitals, epilepsy monitoring units, sleep disorder centers and research institutions. Some techs specialize in intraoperative monitoring while others monitor patients from home.

The demand for techs should continue to soar with the field expected to experience double digit percentage growths over the next few years. Currently there is a national, regional and local shortage of Neurodiagnostic Techs who according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earn as much as $97,000 annually in the US.

“This is chance for our graduates to continue their education and further their career opportunities in such an expansive healthcare field,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls.

“We are pleased to offer Wake Technical Community College graduates the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree online with the University of Holy Cross, and are excited about this partnership which will open so many doors for so many students,” said UHC President Stanton McNeely III.