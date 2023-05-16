University of Holy Cross Signs Agreement with Community College in Lafayette

L to R: University of Holy Cross President Dr. Stanton McNeely and Dr. Vincent June, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College and University of Holy Cross have announced a new “2+2” agreement that will allow SLCC students to easily transfer to UHC to complete their bachelor’s degree.

The new agreement was signed May 16 on SLCC’s Lafayette Campus and encompasses business administration at UHC, which offers online business management and accounting undergraduate degrees. Under the plan, students complete 60 credit hours during a two-year tenure at SLCC and earn an associate’s degree. Those credits then transfer to UHC, where the student accrues the hours remaining to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“We are thrilled to offer our students this new pathway to a bachelor’s degree through our partnership with University of Holy Cross,” said Dr. Crystal Lee, VC for academic and student affairs at SLCC, in a press release. “This agreement will provide a clear roadmap for our students to achieve their academic goals and further their careers.”

“Thanks to the 2+2 articulation agreement between UHC and SLCC, our flagship set of undergraduate accelerated online programs in business administration and accounting will be available to SLCC graduates with a seamless credit transfer process,” said Dr. Armine Shahoyan, department of business administration at UHC. “We all know that traditional college degrees can mean significant costs and time commitments for people who are juggling their current job and family responsibilities at home. By enrolling in our “Fast-Track” programs, business graduates of SLCC will have the opportunity to complete their undergraduate degree in about half time of regular college course work.”

A similar agreement between SLCC and McNeese University will also go into effect this fall.

South Louisiana Community College is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville and Ville Platte. The college serves approximately 12,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs.

A fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.