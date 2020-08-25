University of Holy Cross Receives National Endorsements

NEW ORLEANS — Just one week before the start of the hybrid in-person and online school year, the University of Holy Cross has been awarded national Colleges of Distinction honors for three of its major academic programs including business, education and nursing.

According to the Colleges of Distinction, the New Orleans Catholic university has excelled at giving students individual attention and support as well as offering an overall welcoming environment for its 1,254 students. Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the United States for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education.

Already honored by Colleges of Distinction for its high-impact approach to education, the University of Holy Cross has received specialized recognition for its small classes, low student-teacher ratio and teaching and learning that is guided by its mission to educate the mind but not at the expense of the heart.

These additional accolades were awarded to the University of Holy Cross by the Colleges of Distinction because of the University’s 103-year old educational commitment to five core values including excellence, respect, integrity, inclusion and compassionate service.