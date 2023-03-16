University of Holy Cross Partners with Hispanic Chamber

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross has announced a new multiyear collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana designed to increase educational opportunities for the Hispanic population in southeast Louisiana.

The new UHC-HCCL partnership is intended to help educate, empower and advocate for the Hispanic community and serve as a link to the business community at large. School leaders hope to foster continued economic growth, along with the development and promotion of area Hispanic businesses.

The partners will co-promote luncheons, roundtables, symposiums, summits, trade shows and galas.

“This new, dynamic partnership supports the university’s mission to create pathways to opportunities for the Hispanic community, the fastest growing minority segment in Louisiana and the United States,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely, University of Holy Cross president, in a press release. “UHC’s promise is to make education work for everyone and to help promote the economic growth, development and interest of the hundreds of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce members and thousands of Hispanic citizens in our community.”

UHC will offer info sessions tailored to first-generation students and offer financial aid seminars at local high schools.

“We are excited to partner with UHC, a successful Catholic educational institution in our community for more than a century, to help increase access to higher education and the impact that a college degree can have in Hispanic communities,” said Mayra Pineda, president of the Hispanic Chambera. “UHC remains true to its mission to educate the minds and hearts of its students with compassionate care for all in a changing world.”