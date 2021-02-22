University Of Holy Cross Opens Beverage Science Lab

University of Holy Cross officials dedicated the new Brown Foundation Beverage Science Laboratory on Feb. 11, 2021. The new lab will allow students to learn the science behind the fast- growing drink manufacturing industry.

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross has officially opened the Brown Foundation Beverage Science Laboratory at its West Bank campus. The comprehensive facility will allow faculty members from the university’s food science program to expand their curriculum to include the growing field of bottled and canned drink manufacturing.

The new lab is made possible by support from the local Brown Foundation, which has funded nearly a half million dollars in grants to UHC’s food science program over the past six years.

The Brown Foundation Beverage Science Laboratory will allow students to learn how to produce non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages such as flavored waters, non-carbonated and carbonated drinks and fluid dairy beverages.

For more information on the programs, contact foodscience@uhcno.edu or visit www.uhcno.edu/foodscience.