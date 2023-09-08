University of Holy Cross: Nursing Students Ace NCLEX Exams

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The May 2023 University of Holy Cross nursing graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the National council Licensing Examination. The 34 students who achieved the feat easily bested the Louisiana NCLEX average pass rate of 92.8%.

The last time UHC nursing students achieved a 100% pass rate was in 2019. Over the last five years, UHC nursing students passed the NCLEX at an average of 95.8%. They achieved a 95.7% pass rate over the last 10 years – both higher than state and national averages.

After passing the NCLEX exam, nursing students become licensed registered nurses. According to the American Association of Colleges and Nursing, the U.S. is projected to experience a shortage of registered nurses (RNs) that is expected to intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for healthcare grows. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the nursing field to grow by 11% through 2028. Currently, the country faces a nursing shortage as a large number of nurses are retiring from the workforce.

“The 2023 nursing graduates took a new, enhanced exam that included next generation features, using real-world case studies to measure a nurse’s ability to think more critically and make the right decisions,” said Dr. Patricia Precther, UHC dean of nursing and health sciences. “For 100% of students to pass is a remarkable achievement, and we’re proud to continue our history and tradition of producing excellent nurses.”