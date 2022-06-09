University of Holy Cross Named a 2022-23 College of Distinction

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) has been recognized for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow, and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students. UHC has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, Louisiana College of Distinction, and Catholic College of Distinction.

In addition to the overall honor, UHC’s undergraduate business, education and nursing programs received 2022-2023 national endorsements.

The Colleges of Distinction recognized UHC for excelling in the areas of student engagement, teaching, community, and successful outcomes.

“The commitment, dedication and hard work of the entire UHC family was rewarded this week with recognition from the Colleges of Distinction,” said UHC President Stanton McNeely. “Our entire team is extremely motivated by this momentum, and we continue to work on our Marianite founders’ mission of a strong commitment to educating the minds and hearts of our students through freedom of inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and compassionate care for all.”

Colleges of Distinction believes that a thorough selection process requires more than an overview of institutional data, statistics, and size of endowment. Instead, the Colleges of Distinction selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. These principles are all informed by the High-Impact Practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience both inside and outside of the classroom.

“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” said Wes Creel, Founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals. The University of Holy Cross’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success. The effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at UHC.

In addition to the new accolades received from Colleges of Distinction, UHC was also named to Newsweek’s list of “30 Most Affordable Private Colleges in the U.S.” The list was released in August of 2021. Last year’s ranking marked UHC’s inaugural entry onto the annual list published by the renowned news magazine.