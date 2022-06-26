University of Holy Cross Hires Brown, Promotes Rholden

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross has appointed Jeannie Brown, M.ED. vice president for admissions and financial aid. Brown’s career includes work at Loyola University New Orleans and Delgado Community College. She previously served as president of the Louisiana Association of Colleges and University Student Personnel Administrators. The school also named Chris Rholden, Ed.D, vice president for strategic initiatives and university advancement. Rholden previously served as both director of alumni affairs and director of advancement and is a graduate of Our Lady of Holy Cross (now UHC).