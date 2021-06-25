University of Holy Cross Freezes Tuition, Fees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross Board of Trustees has voted to leave tuition and fees steady for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year to give a break to students who are still financially challenged from the COVID crisis. The vote keeps UHC’s tuition at the lowest cost among Louisiana’s private nonprofit universities. All UHC students will pay the same tuition cost and fees as they did in the prior 2020-2021 school year.

This is the first time in modern times in the university’s 105-year history that the university has not raised tuition and fees for its 1,150 students with full-time students paying $14,720 for the entire academic year. UHC, which reported a 10% spike in summer school enrollment, is expecting another enrollment increase in the fall as the COVID restrictions continue to be eased.

“UHC has for decades remained committed to offering quality higher education as affordable as possible for its students and their families,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, president of the University of Holy Cross. “That commitment is particularly important now with the ongoing financial challenges presented over the past year and half with the COVID crisis.”

According to the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, UHC’s tuition at an average of $560 per credit hour puts the university as most affordable university in Louisiana for tuition and fees combined.

UHC’s Board of Trustees also voted to freeze the cost of its new Residence Hall dormitory, which includes more than 100 single and double occupancy rooms keeping the rates at the current level of $3,000 per semester for the entire 2021-2022 academic year.

UHC has recently revamped several of its business programs which now are being offered with flexible and affordable options – both hybrid and 100% fully online. The revamps programs are specifically designed for working professionals who want to complete their undergraduate business degree or acquire a master’s in management in a shorter period of time with a 40% reduction in traditional college costs.

UHC offers 25 undergraduate programs including nursing, education, business and food science, eight Masters programs including business, mental health counseling and education and three doctoral programs including a Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision, an Ed. D. and a Ph.D., both in Executive Leadership.

For information on UHC Fall registration and tuition costs, visit http://uhcno.edu.