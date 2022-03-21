University of Holy Cross, Fletcher Add New Credit Transfer Agreement

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a special signing ceremony, the University of Holy Cross (UHC) and Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) signed a new articulation agreement making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to UHC. In the agreement signed, UHC and Fletcher will now allow students to complete the Associate of Science (AS) Degree at Fletcher and transfer credit hours earned toward completion of the Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology at UHC upon the student’s acceptance into UHC’s clinical Radiologic Technology program.

The agreement was announced and signed by UHC President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, and Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland.

The new articulation agreement between UHC and Fletcher marks the third round of agreements signed between the two schools. The two schools signed previous agreements for nursing, business, criminal justice and cardiopulmonary care science.

“UHC’s unique partnership with Fletcher and their Radiologic Technology program will not only benefit students who want to further their academic careers with a Bachelor’s degree, but the bottom line will mean a big advantage for the expanding Rad Tech industry as whole in Southeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, President of the University of Holy Cross.

“Fletcher is pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the University of Holy Cross. This new partnership in Radiologic Technology ensures that Fletcher students have an opportunity to continue their training and education within our State and affords them the opportunity to attend one of the most highly regarded nursing and allied health universities. We thank UHC for recognizing the importance of educational pathways and providing continued educational opportunities to the students in our region,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor for Fletcher Technical Community College.

More information at www.uhcno.edu and www.fletcher.edu.