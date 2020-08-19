University of Holy Cross Earns ‘Colleges of Distinction’ Honors

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross has been awarded national Colleges of Distinction honors for its business, education and nursing programs.

According to the Colleges of Distinction, the New Orleans Catholic university has excelled at giving students individual attention and support as well as offering an overall welcoming environment for its 1,254 students. Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the United States for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education.

Already honored by Colleges of Distinction for its high-impact approach to education, the University of Holy Cross has received specialized recognition for its small classes, low student-teacher ratio and teaching and learning that is guided by its mission to “educate the mind but not at the expense of the heart.”

These additional accolades were awarded to the University of Holy Cross by the Colleges of Distinction because of the University’s 103-year old educational commitment to five core values including excellence, respect, integrity, inclusion and compassionate service.

“We complete a thorough review of the programs before granting the honors,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “We’re looking for qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how University of Holy Cross really exemplifies these qualities.”

“We are honored to be included in this prestigious ranking,” said UHC President Stanton McNeely III. “In their careful considerations, the Colleges of Distinction assigns tremendous weight to the enterprise of teaching and learning. Many of the institutions they include are elite, private colleges. UHC stands as a unique model for its unique small but effective classroom environment in higher education.”