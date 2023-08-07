University of Holy Cross Announces Student Exchange Program

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross has announced its first international student exchange program in partnership with the University of San Miguel Arcangel in Honduras. More than 60 Latin American, African and Asian students will have the opportunity to continue their studies at UHC.

UHC and USMAH officials will sign a comprehensive student exchange agreement for educational cooperation at UHC’s Algiers campus that will allow the participating exchange students from all over the world to earn degrees from both universities. The educational student exchange partnership is a result of a recent successful trade mission involving UHC officials and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

The agreement is designed to facilitate international academic exchange, develop academic and scientific relationships and support collaborative research activities between the two universities.

UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely, USMAH President Jorge Lopez, Honduran Consulate officials, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana officials attended an Aug. 7 event at UHC.

“We have now established New Orleans and UHC as a solid gateway for Latin American students who want to study in the United States with today’s agreement with San Miguel Arcangel University, which also attracts hundreds of Asian and African students who will also be able to take advantage of enrolling in UHC’s exchange programs,” said McNeely in a press release.



The agreement also includes plans for each university to open satellite branches on each other’s campuses.



“Earning a degree from the University of Holy Cross in the United States is so invaluable for thousands of our Latin American students and our other international students who will be able to immerse themselves in American culture, language and business,” said Santos.