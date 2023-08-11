University of Holy Cross Announces 2 Additions to Board of Trustees

L to R: Kristine Strickland, Erin Vezina Caruso

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross has announced that Dr. Kristine Strickland and Mrs. Erin Vezina Caruso are joining the UHC board of trustees this fiscal year.



Strickland holds the position of chancellor at Fletcher Technical Community College and in the past has served as vice president for enrollment management and student development at UHC. She received a bachelor’s degree and a Masters of Education in higher education administration from Ohio University and her Ph.D. from Capella University.



Caruso is a tax and accounting manager at Vezino & Gattusso LLC, where she has worked for the past 35 years. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from UHC and her Master’s of Business Administration from Loyola University.



The University of Holy Cross offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.