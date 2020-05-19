University of Holy Cross and Fletcher College Add New Agreements

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross and Fletcher Technical Community College have signed articulation agreements between their social sciences and health sciences programs making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to UHC.

Fletcher students will now be able to complete the Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and transfer credit hours earned in the various concentrations within that degree and apply them toward completion of the Bachelor of Social Sciences with a Concentration in Criminal Justice at UHC. Fletcher students will also be able to complete their Associate of Science degree in Cardiopulmonary Care Science and transfer credit hours earned toward completion of the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Curriculum for Cardiopulmonary Care Science at UHC.

The two agreements were announced and signed by UHC President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, and Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland.

The new articulation agreements between UHC and Fletcher mark the second round of agreements signed between the two schools this year. The two schools signed agreements for nursing and business in January.

“We’re excited to sign two new articulation agreements with Fletcher Technical Community College. These new agreements in Criminal Justice and Cardiopulmonary Care give students even more options for completing their two-year degrees and putting those credits to a full four-year bachelor’s degree,” said McNeely. “As always, we’re committed to helping students transfer to our New Orleans campus as seamlessly as possible.”

“We are excited to sign our next agreement with University of Holy Cross in the areas of criminal justice and cardiopulmonary care. It is through these agreements that we continue to provide pathways for students to continue their educational journey,” said Strickland. “Opportunities in the fields of criminal justice and cardiopulmonary care are expanding and we appreciate the University’s desire to assist our community in getting the absolute best training and education they can in the fields.”