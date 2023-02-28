University of Holy Cross Adding Accelerated Online Accounting Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – University of Holy Cross has launched a new accelerated program that allows working adults to receive credit for current work experience toward a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

The program begins in the fall of 2023 and allows working professionals to complete their undergraduate accounting degree in as few as 20 months and for as low as $330 a credit hour.

Returning college students with 42 credits or more will qualify for the new program, can transfer up to 66 credit hours, and be granted up to nine college credits based on the length and quality of their work experience through a special prior learning assessment portfolio for only $74 per credit hour.

Students completing the accelerated BS. in accounting program will be prepared in the foundations of the profession and graduate with the accounting courses currently required for CPA examination.

“Traditional college accounting degrees can mean significant costs and time commitments for people who are juggling their current job and family responsibilities at home. With the ‘Fast Track’ program, anyone with college and work experience now has an opportunity to complete accounting courses in about half the time of regular college course work,” said UHC’s Accounting Program Coordinator Lillian Grose.

The fast-paced accounting courses run eight weeks with one-night-a-week zoom/virtual classes. The remaining non-accounting courses can be taken through four- and 15-week classes. The new accelerated accounting degree is designed for working professionals who want to stay competitive in the workplace or prepare for a career change. For information on the new accelerated undergraduate accounting program, click here.

The UHC’s Department of Business also offers an accelerated undergraduate program in business administration and accelerated graduate program in management.