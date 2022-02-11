University of Holy Cross Accounting Students Offering Free Tax Help

NEW ORLEANS – University of Holy Cross Tax Accounting students are providing free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents every Friday through April 8 at the school’s main campus, 4123 Woodland Drive. (Masks are required.)

UHC has partnered with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) to offer the free tax preparation assistance throughout tax season. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those qualifying for assistance should bring the following items:

Proof of Identification

Social Security Cards for the individual, their spouse and any dependents and/or a Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration

Birth dates for the individual, their spouse and any dependents on the tax return

Current year’s tax package (if one was received)

Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers

Interest and dividends statements from banks (Forms 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Bank routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identification number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Identification Number)

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing jointly return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns. Most VITA sites offer free electronic filing. To locate the additional VITA sites, call (800) 906-9887.

Click here for more details.

Note: The program will be closed on March 4 because the university is closed for Mardi Gras break.