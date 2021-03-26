4123 Woodland Drive • New Orleans

504-394-7744 • uhcno.edu

MISSION

The University is committed to educating the minds and hearts of its students through freedom of inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and compassionate care for all.

ABOUT

The University of Holy Cross (UHC), a Catholic institution of higher learning rooted in the traditions of the Marianites of Holy Cross, is an inclusive, student-centered learning community focused on academic excellence and innovative teaching. The school provides an atmosphere of learning and growth that not only expands the mind but also nourishes the heart. Located on the West Bank, minutes from downtown New Orleans, UHC offers an affordable, liberal arts education within a small, private university setting. It offers more than 65 majors and programs to more than 1,000 students. The school is a place where people’s lives are transformed—it’s not about where you start at the University of Holy Cross but about where you finish.

Many UHC graduates have remained in New Orleans, working as teachers, counselors, mental health professionals, nurses, health care professionals, business leaders, and key players in liberal arts for years. This comes after earning undergraduate or graduate-level degrees in UHC programs such as nursing, education, counseling, health sciences, biology, business administration, social sciences, theology, and more.

DONATIONS

Giving back makes an impact—it builds the local community and its people up. Giving back also enriches lives and creates a better world for the next generation. Donations can be made at uhcno.edu. UHC also participates with Give NOLA Day and #iGiveCatholic.