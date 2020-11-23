The University of Holy Cross (UHC) has the distinction of being the only four-year University on the West Bank of New Orleans as well as one of eight Holy Cross colleges and universities nationwide. It has been setting the standard for quality education for over a century, since its founding in 1916 by the Catholic Marianite sisters of Holy Cross.

Today, the University is well-respected for its excellence in nursing, counseling, teacher education, theology, business administration, the humanities, and health sciences, and it is uniquely the most affordable and accessible private college or university in Louisiana. It is the largest private employer on the West Bank of New Orleans, making both an educational and economic impact for thousands of locals.

“UHC is an inclusive student-centered learning community focused on academic excellence and innovative teaching,” says Dr. Stanton McNeely, President. “The University is committed to educating the minds and hearts of its students through freedom of inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and compassionate care for all.”

The personalized and small nature of UHC provided for a smooth adjustment to the impact of the pandemic. Small class sizes—a 10:1 student to teacher ratio— have ensured and will ensure the quality of classes and student-teacher interaction with both remote and in-person instruction.

Recent expansions at the University include its first residence hall, which provides access for more students from beyond Greater New Orleans to attend and live at UHC. Additionally, new online options in the Master of Science in Management and MA and PhD in Counseling are accelerating growth in those programs to meet the needs for advanced education of business professionals and counselors.

Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, President of the University of Holy Cross, stands in front of the 104 year old institution.

4123 Woodland Drive • New Orleans

504-394-7744 • uhcno.edu